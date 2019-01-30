SEWA, German Leading Pump Manufacturer Wilo discuss cooperation

This came during the meeting in which His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, received a delegation from Wilo Middle East FZE, the leading pump manufacturer Headquartered in Germany, headed by Yasser Nagi, Wilo‘s Managing Director in the Middle East and North Africa.

The two parties discussed various means of cooperation in research, development, providing pumps with international standards and systems with advanced technology, maintenance and development of existing pumps, the rehabilitation and training of cadres specialised in this area.

The Authority is keen to use environmentally friendly materials that maintain water quality in the implementation of networks, in cooperation with major international companies, research centers and universities, to ensure the continuation of development.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem reviewed the Authority’s development projects in the field of the development of stations and distribution networks, pointing out that the Authority’s strategic axes include integrated management of natural water resources.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem added that the Authority seeks to continue its efforts to strengthen the water transmission and distribution networks throughout the Emirate of Sharjah.

For his part, Yasser Nagi, Wilo‘s Managing Director in the Middle East and North Africa said that the company provides advanced solutions in various fields, highlighting the importance of strengthening long-term strategic partnerships with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority to ensure providing better services of clean water.

Workshops and seminars will be held to showcase the company's latest water solutions, as well as brainstorming sessions with senior officials to explore how to optimise the water system solutions provided by the leading pump manufacturer.