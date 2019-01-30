SCPN’s Scientific Committee announces recommendations of Sharjah First Forum for Child Protection

These recommendations, which the Supreme Committee will implement and apply in various areas related to child protection, as follows: Prepare a plan to ensure that the forum is held regularly whereas each session of the forum should host it or choose a specialised subject in the field of protection to ensure the sustainability of its objectives and continue to build the capacity of those concerned with child protection; discuss the common interests of the concerned, to reduce the negative appearance that would prejudice the rights of the child, including the abuse of a distance; completion of the legislative department in the field of violation of child offenders so that the violations are issued against them by the protection specialist on the identity card; the allocation of a party that includes all child protection procedures, for coordinating efforts and consolidating them, locally and federally; issuing a document to protect the child from abuse and adopt it to be worked by institutions concerned in the field of childhood; the creation of an electronic platform for the legislative authorities in the country, where amendments are announced in the law to include the proposed draft law, to be expressed by the legal persons and specialists in the State, in order to avoid any gaps in it.

The Sharjah Children's Protection Forum, organised by SCPN on 14th Jan, was attended by several government departments and institutions from different Emirates, which discussed seven working papers will be prepared and edited to published as a book, containing the various discussions that took place in the sessions of the Forum, so that each year there will be a forum and a book.

The participants and speakers at the forum, entitled "Protecting Children, Responsibility for All," stressed the importance of continuing in child protection approach for a better future. They discussed different issues, ideas and proposals that would enhance performance for child protection, and discussed practical and vital experiences in the world of childhood and best practices in this regard.

The aim of the forum, which will be organised annually, is to highlight the experiences of institutions working in child protection in the country, and their role, provide a meeting point for institutions working in the field of child protection, and show best practices and experiences in the field of child protection.