SUPC offers new technical and administrative prospects at National Career Exhibition

Participating under the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) Pavilion, SUPC is offering young Emirati graduates and experienced local talents career vacancies across technical, engineering and administrative departments. The council further aims to attracting qualified talents through a solidified career development plan that includes training, guiding and involving staff members towards SUPC’s institutional and corporate excellence.

Visitors interested in learning more about SUPC’s career prospects can visit its stand under the SDHR Pavilion, where they can explore their respective prospects, register their details through SDHR’s e-services portal, with quick and easy submission of applications, and receive status updates on their queries.

Sheikh Khaled bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of SUPC highlighted that over the last two decades, the National Career Fair in Sharjah has played a major role in supporting young national talents in Sharjah, and the UAE as a whole.

He explained: “Each year, the exhibition actively contributes to the nation’s socioeconomic developments, as well as its never-ending support to youths and young leaders. These achievements continue to grow and reflect on the wise visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his efforts in ensuring that each Emirati family has the right to an education and career paths.”

The SUPC Chairman continued: “Our participation in this leading exhibition, led by the strategic efforts of SDHR, supports these initiatives and falls within our guiding principles which is to empower Emirati youths and national talents and continuously approach them and address their career ambitions through a host of our career options.”

He noted: “Our aim is to include as many national talents as possible in our success stories, and our innovative practices in urban planning, as well as facilitate their career growths in one of the most intriguing fields of architecture and engineering.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, the National Career Fair is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) and with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to connect Emirati graduates with various public and private sector entities and facilitate their recruitment.

As an integral part of the national initiatives to achieve the UAE vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Project, the National Career Exhibition is a strategic platform that brings together UAE graduates and various public and private entities, and seeks to facilitate Emirati talents recruitment and development through the latest training and educational programs.

The 21st edition of the Career Fair focuses on three main themes: “Career Development, Training and Future Jobs”, and has a wider aim to create the best government and economy and the happiest society.

Founded in 2006, the SUPC was formed by the virtue of Amiri Decree No. 5 issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The council aims to develop a comprehensive strategy for urban development and infrastructure projects and oversee the preparation, implementation, follow-up and update of the strategic plans of government entities concerned in urban development, infrastructure and environment issues. The council’s strategies follow the best international standards that perfectly align with the Sharjah’s vision to further the overall sustainable development.