Sharjah Police, SPC discuss cooperation

  • Wednesday 30, January 2019 in 12:04 AM
  • During the coordination meeting between Sharjah Police and SPC
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Police Headquarters represented by Community Police Department, during the coordination meeting with the Sharjah Parents' Council (SPC), to discuss the joint coordination of the community initiatives for 2019, as well as a number of important topics aimed at serving the community.
The meeting was attended by Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the Community Police Department; Captain Hussain Sulaiman, Director of the Partnerships Branch; Badriya Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, SPC deputy chairperson, and Dr. Adel Abdul Rahim, consultant at school crisis department at SPC; SPC representatives and Sharjah police officers.
 
The meeting comes within the framework of the continuous cooperation and joint coordination between the Sharjah Police Headquarters and all government institutions, departments and agencies.