Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi discusses work mechanisms at police "Permanent Committee" first meeting

At the onset of the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous follow-up, support and permanent care for Sharjah Police and for promoting several officers, gestures that reflect the attention His Highness attaches to the police and all its members. He also congratulated the officers who were included in the Decree, wishing that this promotion were the best motivation for them to work with all diligence to maintain the security and safety of society.

The meeting touched on the decisions and recommendations made at the last meeting of 2018, and reviewed achievements, the latest administrative developments, in addition to the topics on the agenda.

The meeting also discussed the development of the promotion mechanism of the Sharjah Police, which has its moral and positive impact in motivating the members of different ranks, in order to continue the work and carry out their national duties as fully as possible.

Reviewing the policy of using social networks, and their influential role in spreading awareness and security culture was also among the other issues further addressed at the meeting.

The meeting also supported the creation of an organisational unit for the prevention of crime, which is in line with the Ministry of Interior's vision of the UAE as one of the best countries in the world to achieve security and safety.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss leadership plans and initiatives during the Year of Tolerance by highlighting the values of tolerance through television and radio programmes, and networking sites, to consolidate the role of the UAE as a global capital for tolerance and cultural coexistence.

In conclusion, Al Shamsi praised the achievements made during the past year and expressed his determination to improve the policing and security work in the current year. He thanked the members of the Permanent Higher Committee of the Sharjah Police for their efforts to maintain security and stability.