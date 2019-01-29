Thabet Al Tarifi: 26 SM departments involved in Performance appraisal programme

Al Tarifi announced that the annual performance appraisal programme involved 26 departments covering the various sectors, pointing out that the programme enhances positive competition between the Municipality employees and the work teams, which is eventually positively reflected on work interest as a whole.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Tarifi explained that the forum lasted for three days, affirming that the Municipality implements its work plan on the ground, and discussion of the outcome comes at the end of the year during which we review in details all achievements, increase productivity and income, solve several problems and encourage development, innovation, excellence in the field of municipal action.