5th Sharjah Energy Forum proposes smart solutions to future challenges

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, praised the strong attendance and rich content of the forum sessions, which establish a better vision for the future of energy management, networks and a broader understanding of the challenges ahead for which preparations should be made and benefit from other experiences in the various areas to achieve sustainable growth and deliver the best services to subscribers.

He stressed that the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority with the full support and continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pays a great attention to scientific research and economic studies in the field of diversification of energy sources and environmental protection from carbon emissions.

He said that energy is an effective element in the economic and social development plans adopted by various world countries, and is the main engine of sustainable development, pointing out that the energy situation in Sharjah and the region requires planning and programming in the use of smart energy management, diversifying sources and providing large investments that ensure the employment and production of solar energy and wind power to achieve economic development.

At the Forum, SEWA’s achievements and projects in 2018 were highlighted and initiatives the Authority launched to qualify and train employees, smart services and community responsibility initiatives were also thrown light on.

Speakers at the event stressed the importance of nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence and innovation in the areas of energy, management and rationalisation of water consumption, sustainable lighting solutions for the most smart cities and the need for concerted efforts to reduce energy consumption for the future generations through technological breakthrough in the maintenance of production facilities.

The participants agreed on a number of recommendations, which included the need to take measures to transform smartly in the provision of services and reliance on innovation to diversify sources of energy and benefit from the advantages enjoyed by the Emirate of Sharjah in this area, as well as adopting development of a comprehensive strategy, vision and a roadmap to expand in smart energy management and building smart electricity networks.

The participants also recommended the need to facilitate and encourage the exchange of technical information between the Authority and competent authorities and specialised companies in the fields of electric power production, establishment and operation of distribution stations and high pressure lines, encouraging scientific research and conducting studies required to upgrade the technology in order to develop knowledge in these areas and find optimal solutions economically and technically.

More seminars and periodic conferences to discuss challenges concerning energy production and management, establishing strategic partnerships with all stakeholders in the energy sector and cooperation with international bodies and local and related companies to keep abreast of global technological development in the fields of electric power were also among the recommendations reached at the forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, 35 companies in various fields of energy and water organised an exhibition about the latest water and electricity rationalising equipment and tools.