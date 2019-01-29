"Sharjah Children” hone their creative skills in writing theatrical texts

Dubbed “Writing for Children's Theatre" and presented by Magdy Mahfouz, supervisor of the theatre activity at the Centres, the workshop targeted theatre activity children at the different centres in Sharjah City and Central and Eastern Regions.

The workshop aims to activate the role of the theatre and its importance in developing children's skills, instilling moral values in them, and encouraging them to activate their imagination to discover their potential abilities and talents in the field of writing, and to provide theatre scenes, to develop their physical skills , enhance their self-confidence through free expression and the ability to meet the public to refine their talents and demonstrate their creative touch, and enhance their abilities to be able to make theatre performances on all occasions.

During the workshop, the children were introduced to the elements of theatrical presentation and its components, which are based on storytelling, characters, costumes and accessories, in order to enable them to interact easily with theatrical texts and to provide scenes and theatre performances, highlighting their skills on the stage. The practical side of the workshop enhanced children’s ability to improvise and establish a strong relationship with peers from different age groups in the centres.