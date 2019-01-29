Nada Al Suwaidi: Integrated plan to spread preventive culture in community

More than 20 government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah participated in the training programmes in implementation of the Authority’s strategic plan for the current year, which will include the Central and Eastern Regions of the emirate, with the aim of spreading preventive culture among the local community.

Al Suwaidi added that an integrated plan has been prepared to educate participants about ways to avoid the risks and emergencies they may face in their daily life, work continuity and sustainability, so as to avoid institutional risks and identify the risks of work and methods of treatment so they won’t affect the workflow, and to enable staff to operate efficiently in a risk-free environment, which contributes to increasing productivity.