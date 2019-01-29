Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi receives Sharjah Police’s promoted officers

His Highness’ Emiri Decree stated the promotion of 56 officers of the Sharjah Police, from the rank of Major to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The came in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, several General Directors and Directors of Sharjah Police Departments.

During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi has expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his endless efforts and continuous support to enhance professional and career advancement, which contributes in ensuring the progress and prosperity witnessed by the country under the wise leadership.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi congratulated the officers who were promoted by His Highness’ decree, stressing the importance of such decisions which ensure the leadership’s keenness to encourage the spirit of innovation among officers who protect the country and ensure its safety and security.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi wished that this honour will be the best motivation for the officers to redouble their efforts and achieve various goals that will enhance security and safety across the country.