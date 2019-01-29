Dr. Rashid Al Leem: We aspire to see Sharjah capital of rationalisation

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA said that more than 250 high-profile figures from 15 countries across the world are participation in this year’s forum.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Leem added that some of the companies taking part in the forum have more than 150 – year experience in the field, which undoubtedly indicates that the forum will be highly professional and technical aiming to bring wits together to address innovative ideas and come out with recommendations capable of facing energy future challenges.

Dr. Al Leem expounded that water and electricity are experiencing a difficult time at the global level that prompted some governments to take strict procedures due to water scarcity.

He concluded thanking His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his unremitting support to achieve our dream that Sharjah become the capital of rationalisation.