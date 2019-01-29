Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Ruler’s grant promotes community-building

Commenting on the new grant, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa emphasised that the generous gesture comes as part of a series of His Highness’ relevant initiatives that aim to promote social stability in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Al Midfa has further highlighted the importance of such initiative which ensures a decent life for all segments of the society and helps in building a socially cohesive society, stressing on Sharjah’s strategy which enhances the well-being of the people, who are the real wealth of nations.