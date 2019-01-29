Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Ruler’s grant promotes community-building

Sharjah 24: His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams) stressed that the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase the social support benefits in the emirate of Sharjah, especially for the senior citizens of the household and bedridden beneficiaries, translates His Highness’ keenness to prioritise the building of human, protecting and enhancing human rights.
Commenting on the new grant, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa emphasised that the generous gesture comes as part of a series of His Highness’ relevant initiatives that aim to promote social stability in the Emirate of Sharjah. 
 
His Excellency Dr. Khalid  Al Midfa has further highlighted the importance of such initiative which ensures a decent life for all segments  of the society and helps in building a socially cohesive society, stressing on Sharjah’s strategy which enhances the well-being of the people, who are the real wealth of nations. 