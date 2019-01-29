Ragheb Alama and Mohammed Assaf to perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on February 8

Arab superstar Ragheb Alama:





The Lebanese veteran will wow audience with a selection of his best hits spanning his 30-year musical career. He became one of the very first Lebanese singers who participated in major festivals in the Arab world, including Carthage in Tunis, Latakia in Syria, Jerash in Jordan, Beirut, Bahrain and Dubai.

Palestinian Arab Idol Mohammad Assaf:

Palestinian pop star Mohammad Assaf will enchant the audience with a selection from his musical catalogue in addition to popular songs he performed during his participation at the TV show. The musical sensation with a huge fan following will also be performing Palestinian folk renditions.

From February 15 to March 1, this first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region will host a series of live concerts by top Arab singers including Nabeel Shuail from Kuwait, Eida Al Menhail from the UAE, Majid Al Muhandis and Nawal Al Zughbi from Lebanon.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale at platinumlist.net, UAE Exchange Company and from Al Majaz Amphitheatre directly.