15th International Education Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah Wednesday

Expo Centre Sharjah invited students and parents to visit the three- day Show to see the latest programmes and a wide range of learning options exemplified by universities, colleges, higher education institutes, schools, technical institutes and management training centres participating in the event from around the world.

Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( SCCI) and sponsored by the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council, the exhibition, which will run until February 1, attracts exhibitors from several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, India, Egypt, , Lebanon and Pakistan, as well as the UAE, which has the fastest growing education sector in the Middle East.

The Show, one of the most important events serving the higher education sector in the Middle East region, is organising five workshops, in cooperation with the Department of Academic and Vocational Guidance, the Training Department of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention, Dubai Health Authority and the ADNOC Technical Academy, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Expo Centre Sharjah assigned the first period of the first day of the exhibition to males only while the first period of the second day is exclusively allocated for females, allowing the largest number of talent and human resources wishing to follow up the graduate studies to see the specialties available at the most important educational institutions from around the world.

The event, which attracts tens of thousands of students and their parents annually, offers favourable opportunities for selecting higher education programmes, obtaining scholarships and identifying admission requirements at major national and foreign universities.

The Show also offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses in various specialisations ranging from medicine, engineering and management, to the latest programmes that are consistent with this age.

The Show welcomes students, parents and those interested in the education and training sector and the general public on Wednesday and Thursday 30 and 31 January for two periods, the first from 9 am to 2 pm, and the second from 5 pm to 9 pm, and Friday, February 1 from 3-9 pm.