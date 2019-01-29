SM reviews performance of its departments through annual appraisal programme

This came in the presence of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality and his assistants, directors of departments, and a number of consultants from inside and outside the municipality to evaluate performance.

This assessment is the first of its kind and contributes effectively to the promotion of positive indicators for each department, addressing the negative ones, and promoting positive competition between departments to make more work efforts.

Al Tarifi stressed that the senior management team felt that all the details related to the work and performance of the municipality should be realised in order to achieve all plans, objectives and strategies successfully and excellently through the principle of work transparency and review of all achievements before all departments. Each department displayed the profile it has prepared to talk about the highlights of the plans and objectives achieved during the past year.

This step is aimed at improving productivity, encouraging creativity, excellence and innovation, in light of the stimulating environment the municipality provides, facing all challenges and finding the necessary solutions through concerted effort.

Al Tarifi explained that the annual performance appraisal programme was launched last year to function as one of the main pillars in the development of work, and to address the negative indicators before the search for positive ones.

Since its launch, the programme has adopted 10 basic criteria that focus on the objectives and tasks of the departments and the time required for each action and future plans, percentage of achievement and customer’s satisfaction.

Al Tarifi appreciated the efforts exerted by all departments in the past year, and their active participation in this meeting with the completion of the required files in a timely manner and presenting them directly, thus reflecting their keenness to achieve success and excellence and serve the emirate. He said that the assessment is an incentive for positive competition in order to always provide the best and generate ideas that serve the work and the march of excellence adopted by the municipality.