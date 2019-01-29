Sharjah CP: Innovation march in emirate is ongoing in all walks of life

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support and patronage of the UAE Innovation Month being held across the country, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai for the attention he attaches to the Innovation Month.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed added that the innovation march is ongoing in all walks of life thanks to the unlimited support and personal follow up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who patronises the various events and the march of knowledge, development, scientific research and the innovation system in the Emirate of Sharjah by establishing specialised parks, side by side scientific institutions, in support of science and education in Sharjah, so that the emirate’s participation in the Innovation Month is different and distinct from year to year.

He praised the active and valuable participation of the various governmental bodies and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah in the Innovation Month adding that such participation is an evident of government bodies’ interest in innovation aiming to facilitate the areas of work.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah praised the role of the universities in the emirate and the students for their keen interaction and innovative participation in the event with many scientific and research projects that enhance scientific research efforts in the emirate and contribute to developing students' levels towards innovation and advanced knowledge.

He concluded commending the fruitful cooperation between government and academic institutions and the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah in the Innovation Month, which contributes to the development of an innovative system of scientific and knowledge research, which provides innovative solutions for various business areas and future projects in many fields.