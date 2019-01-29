Khalifa Al Tunaiji : Dhs 602 million for 1st list of housing support beneficiaries

During an intervention made via the Direct Line Programme, His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji pointed out that the transformational value of the 816 housing support beneficiaries, to be transferred from the loan categories to the grants categories, amounted to 602 million dirhams.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji said that the beneficiary categories were divided into 3 groups, including:

- The 1st category: Beneficiaries with valid loans “not expired loans”.

- The 2nd category: Beneficiaries who got the loan approval and “his house is still under construction”.

- The 3rd category: Beneficiaries who got the loan approval, began the house construction and received residence permits.