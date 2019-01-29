SEC adopts Sharjah Ruler’s directives to raise ceiling of housing assistance benefits

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs.

Aiming to ensure His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision to provide a decent life for the people in Sharjah, and in line with His Highness’ directives to raise the ceiling of the housing assistance benefits of the humanitarian donorship, for those whose monthly income is less than 25 thousand dirhams, the Council approved the first list of the 816 housing support beneficiaries , to be transferred from the loan categories to the grants categories.

Commenting on the new grant which is part of a series of His Highness’ relevant initiatives that aim to promote social stability in the Emirate, His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing has lauded the generous gesture of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, stressing on His Highness’ keenness to ensure family cohesion and provide a decent life all segments of society.

During the meeting, the Council’s members have lauded the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to increase the social support benefits in the emirate of Sharjah, to provide a decent life for the citizen, especially for the senior citizens of the household and bedridden beneficiaries.

The Council highlighted the importance of this new grant which translated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s keenness to provide a decent life for all the citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring social stability among all segments of society.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the Higher Human Resources Committee for 2018. His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department, briefed the attendees on the Committee’s report, highlighting the Committee’s decisions, circulars, grievances, complaints, studies and researches during the last three years. His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem has further underscored the Higher Committee’s achievements, stressing on its progress towards excellent performance.

The Council also reviewed a detailed report on the achievements and statistics of Sharjah International Airport for the year 2018. His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, has also briefed the Council’s members on the Sharjah Airport’s most significant achievements during the last year. His Excellency Ali Salem Al Madfa unveiled future development and expansion plans for the Sharjah International Airport.

The Council has praised the significant efforts of the Sharjah International Airport Authority to achieve further developments, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah's strategy to develop its various services.

The Council was briefed on the integrated management system of the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority.

The Council reviewed a draft law on the organisation of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, “SBA”. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council briefed the attendees on the project’s most significant objectives.