‘Rhythm of Life’ brings together world cultures in Al Qasba

In collaboration with Event Factory, the ‘Rhythm of Life’ performers will shake the stage and portray beautiful pictures of the Middle East, India, United States, Spain, Italy and Hungary through meticulous steps in sync with musical beats that are designed to have the audience up from their seats, swaying with the rhythm.

The shows will run once Saturday night per month, from February to April 2019. The first beats will hit the snares at 7:30 p.m. on 16 February. The rest of the scheduled shows share the same timing on 30 March. The closing show is set to take place on 27 April, 2019. There will also be opportunity to the visitors to avail tickets including delicious juices and appetizers or a dinner that meets different tastes offered by "Shababeek" restaurant.

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of Al Qasba said these shows are designed to inspire the audience and introduce them to diverse cultures of the world. “The set of activities we hold at Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre are designed to celebrate the diversity of all cultures, and introduce their beauty to the audience. Our efforts to entertain all family members through a diverse set of activities is a manifestation of our ultimate goal of positioning Al Qasba as a melting pot for all nationalities, in a setting that is entertaining, family friendly, and suitable for all members of the community.”

“The ‘Rhythm of Life’ is a set of amazing shows from different countries and cultures. Audience will experience a magical night through folk songs and dances. It will be a merry evening to all family members who will travel across borders to different countries through the beats and rhythms. We encourage all members of the community to join us in this mesmerizing show that celebrates diverse cultures and their arts.”

Tickets for these shows can be purchased from:

Platinum List https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/73250/rhythm-of-life-2019,

Virgin Megastores https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae

Al Qasba and Al Majaz waterfront information desks.

Al Qasba offers state-of-the-art facilities, premium services, and hosts world-class events which attracts a huge turnout of tourists and locals throughout the year. Each event is immaculately planned and visitors' satisfaction is always the top agenda.