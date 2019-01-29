SDPW completes maintenance of some buildings in Central Region

  • Tuesday 29, January 2019 in 10:58 AM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) recently completed the maintenance of the community buildings in Mleiha, at a cost of AED 1.3 million. The work included conducting internal and external paints for the buildings, treating cracks and wet places, with a total area of 8500 square meters.
Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works Branches said that the department has made appropriate modifications to the buildings, including the construction and maintenance of the buildings, to become operational.
 
Eng. Khalifa Al Darmaki, Director of Al Dhaid Branch in the Department, said that the department has completed the comprehensive maintenance of the children's club in Al Dhaid, in order to provide an ideal environment for raising children, at a cost of AED 1.5 million.