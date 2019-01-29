SDPW completes maintenance of some buildings in Central Region

Eng. Mohammed bin Yarouf, Director of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works Branches said that the department has made appropriate modifications to the buildings, including the construction and maintenance of the buildings, to become operational.

Eng. Khalifa Al Darmaki, Director of Al Dhaid Branch in the Department, said that the department has completed the comprehensive maintenance of the children's club in Al Dhaid, in order to provide an ideal environment for raising children, at a cost of AED 1.5 million.