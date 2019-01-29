Taleb Safar: Planting 500 thousand flowers in Dibba Al Hisn through 2018

Taleb Safar Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality said that the administration is working to keep up with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his guidance to improve municipal services to meet the aspirations of customers in advanced services.

Safar pointed out that the 2018 was a busy year with many new and periodic projects for the various sections of the municipality, which includes the Department of Agriculture, Parks, Public Health, Operations, Municipal Inspection and Comprehensive Service.

Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality said that the Department of Agriculture and Parks succeeded in the implementation of 12 agricultural projects during the past year, and the number of flowers planted in 2018 more than 500 thousand flowers in various areas of Dibba Al Hisn.