Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Lights Festival illuminates 17 locations this year

  • Tuesday 29, January 2019 in 7:55 AM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced that the 9th Sharjah Lights Festival, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to highlight the uniqueness and cultural diversity of the Emirate of Sharjah, history, originality and rich heritage that makes it the focus of everyone's attention.
Al Midfa added that the festival will host a selection of international artists, who will be presenting a variety of 11-day performances in a total of 20 shows across the Emirate of Sharjah. The festival will feature 17 leading locations this year to reflect the festival's message and highlight the emirate's aesthetics in its architectural details.
 
Al Midfa said that this year's Sharjah Lights Festival will be presenting new exhibitions that are no less than previous years' performances. The exhibition will feature a series of unique artistic performances that will characterize the original architecture using the laser technology that is used for the first time in the history of the festival.