Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Lights Festival illuminates 17 locations this year

Al Midfa added that the festival will host a selection of international artists, who will be presenting a variety of 11-day performances in a total of 20 shows across the Emirate of Sharjah. The festival will feature 17 leading locations this year to reflect the festival's message and highlight the emirate's aesthetics in its architectural details.

Al Midfa said that this year's Sharjah Lights Festival will be presenting new exhibitions that are no less than previous years' performances. The exhibition will feature a series of unique artistic performances that will characterize the original architecture using the laser technology that is used for the first time in the history of the festival.