Hamda Bu Kalah: “Smart Glove” the most prominent innovations at SEWA

Bu Kalah pointed out in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that in accordance with the directives of His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, an Innovation Team was formed during the year 2018. In view of the distinguished efforts of this team, it was transformed into an Office of Innovation.

Bu Kalah added that SEWA, as part of its participation in Emirates Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, is preparing to launch five new and distinct projects, created and implemented by the Authority's staff and teams.

Bu Kalah said that the Innovation office is working to create new products and inventions, the most important of which is the SEWA Smart Glove, which will be presented in the innovation month of and will be patented, in addition to the SEWA Intelligent Lamp.