Al Sabousi: Sharjah Ruler’s grant bolsters social stability

  • Monday 28, January 2019 in 9:09 PM
Sharjah 24: His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has lauded the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to approve qualitative increases for social benefit recipients in the emirate of Sharjah, stressing that such generous gesture bolsters social stability.
Highlighting His Highness’ keenness to provide a decent life for the citizen, especially for the senior citizens of the household and bedridden beneficiaries, His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi stressed that this grant comes as part of a series of relevant initiatives that promote social stability in the Emirate among all segments of society.
 
He has further concluded that the new grant translates His Highness’ keenness to take care of the citizens’ wellbeing, especially for elderly citizens, emphasising the importance of taking into account the humanitarian aspects in all his decisions.