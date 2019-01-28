Al Sabousi: Sharjah Ruler’s grant bolsters social stability

Highlighting His Highness’ keenness to provide a decent life for the citizen, especially for the senior citizens of the household and bedridden beneficiaries, His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi stressed that this grant comes as part of a series of relevant initiatives that promote social stability in the Emirate among all segments of society.

He has further concluded that the new grant translates His Highness’ keenness to take care of the citizens’ wellbeing, especially for elderly citizens, emphasising the importance of taking into account the humanitarian aspects in all his decisions.