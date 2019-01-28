Dr Tariq bin Khadem: Sharjah Ruler’s grant reflects his belief in human rights

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem said that this grant falls under the series of initiatives and directives carried out by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting the Emirate’s approach and wise leadership in providing a decent life for its citizens.

He added that His Highness’ approval on a proposal to grant qualitative increases as social services benefits for some of the needy families, reflects His Highness’ keenness to provide a decent life for the people in the Emirate and raise their living standards, which is translated by adopting various humanitarian initiatives and directives.

Highlighting the importance of meeting people’s various needs, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem has also underscored His Highness’ generosity to support senior citizens, especially the household and bedridden beneficiaries.

He concluded that this grant reflects His Highness’ belief that wealth lies in caring for human beings.