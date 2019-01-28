Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Ruler’s generous grant reaffirms his continued support for Emiratis

Commenting on this precious grant, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa has highlighted the positive impact of such initiatives which strengthens family cohesion and promotes family stability, stressing on its importance to achieve the overall development in the emirate of Sharjah and delight several people who live in the emirate.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa has expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for such generous grants which ensure a decent life for all members of society.