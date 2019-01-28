Sultan Al Qasimi promotes 56 officers of Sharjah Police

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah issued a decree amending the date of entitlement for 13 officers who were promoted by the previous decree.

On this occasion, His Excellency Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his endless efforts to support the officers working in the Sharjah Police, aiming to ensure the professional and career development, strengthen security and stability, and contribute in developing the country’s progress and prosperity, in line with the vision of wise leadership.