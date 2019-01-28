Sharjah Ruler receives ACER’s delegation

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the visiting delegation and exchanged cordial talks with them on a number of educational issues, reviewing areas of cooperation that could achieve integration between the two sides in this field.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has highlighted the importance of the delegation’s presence, stressing on their essential role to improve and develop several private schools, in terms of curricula, teaching methods and the abilities of teachers and administrators.

For her part, Dr. Pauline Taylor has praised the Sharjah’s significant role which aims to boost education, emphasising the Emirate’s constant efforts to develop the educational system, which is the basis of development that ensures the improvement of societies. Dr. Pauline Taylor has expressed her thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his endless support in the field of education, culture, and various other fields.

Under the supervision of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA ,the ACER’s delegation had earlier visited a number of private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah to learn more about their practices and needs, including curriculum development and teacher training. It was decided to hold the first training workshops for members of administrative bodies of various private schools on the tenth of next February.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Alan Egbert, Middle East manager of the Australian Council for Educational Research.