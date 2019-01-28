Khalfan Al Marri: Sharjah Ruler’s grant is a generous parental gesture

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri has highlighted the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide a decent life for the citizen, stressing on the positive effect of strengthening family cohesion.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri has further thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him good health.