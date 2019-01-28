Al Mazrouei: Sharjah Ruler’s grant is a new step to delight Emiratis

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said that the grant to approve a qualitative increases of social support services reflects the close relationship between the people and the leadership, affirming its keenness to meet their needs and provide a decent life for the citizen, especially for the senior citizens of the household and bedridden beneficiaries.

Commenting on the new grant, His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei has highlighted the importance of such initiatives which aim to delight needy people in the emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei concluded his statement to thank His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for this grant which alleviates the burden of living on the beneficiaries and enhances the elements of family stability of these groups.