Al Muhairi said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the grant of His Highness the senior citizens and bedridden, and others covered by social welfare shows that His Highness follows closely the situation of different groups, and working hard to provide security and stability factors for them.

Al Muhairi praised the efforts of the Department of Social Services and its constant efforts to keep pace with the life variables of those with limited income, which may affect their living conditions.