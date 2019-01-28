Khalid Al Ghaili: Sharjah Ruler’s grant to promote family stability

Sharjah24: His Excellency Khalid Al Ghaili Rapporteur of the Family Committee at Sharjah Consultative Council confirmed that Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has made every effort to ensure the well-being and welfare of the various segments of society.
Al Ghaili said in a remarks to "Sharjah 24" that his Highness's permanent initiatives have become an address for the joy that surrounds the people and residents at all times, and by the gestures of His Highness, through which he affirms the people's conditions and his constant efforts to provide them with prosperity.
 
Al Ghaili said that this decision, in its humanitarian aspects, alleviates the burden of living on the beneficiaries, thus enhancing the elements of family stability of these groups, and consequently society in general.