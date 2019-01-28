Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi: Increasing the allocations of social groups supports the strategic plans of the Emirate

Al Naqbi praised the grant of His Highness the Ruler of qualitative increases to the social assistance of the household and bedridden beneficiaries, especially the elderly citizens, saying that the decision stems from His Highness the Ruler's approach to the needs of the people and His Highness's keenness to alleviate their burdens.

Al Naqbi stressed that such decisions enhance the family and psychological stability of the beneficiaries, as well as being an important catalyst for the success of the strategic plans of the Emirate aimed at consolidating and strengthening the international status of Sharjah.