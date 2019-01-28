Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi: Increasing the allocations of social groups supports the strategic plans of the Emirate

Sharjah24: His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the living conditions of citizens of different categories.
Al Naqbi praised the grant of His Highness the Ruler of qualitative increases to the social assistance of the household and bedridden beneficiaries, especially the elderly citizens, saying that the decision stems from His Highness the Ruler's approach to the needs of the people and His Highness's keenness to alleviate their burdens.
 
Al Naqbi stressed that such decisions enhance the family and psychological stability of the beneficiaries, as well as being an important catalyst for the success of the strategic plans of the Emirate aimed at consolidating and strengthening the international status of Sharjah. 