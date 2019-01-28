Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Ruler grant provides a decent life for the citizen

Al Suwaidi added that this grant has drawn the smile on all citizens, indicating that it will provide them with a life worthy of belonging to this country, especially that Sharjah is a "Age-Friendly City ", which will reflect positively on this category and various other groups.

Al Suwaidi stressed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah's honour is particularly important because it coincides with the “Year of Tolerance” and comes to translate the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the interest of human. His Highness also has achieved a great renaissance in the Emirate, which included all aspects of life.