Khamis Al Suwaidi: The grant of the Sharjah Ruler translates his vision of human caring

Al-Suwaidi said in remarks to “Sharjah 24” that the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to these categories is a long time. His Highness studies all cases personally, by collecting all data and statistics for all categories to meet their needs and achieve a decent life for them.

Chairman of the Department of DSVA added that from time to time His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is pleased with his great gifts.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that all village and suburban councils serve all sectors of society, especially the elderly, and hopes that they will have a role in the process of benefiting from the honour of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.