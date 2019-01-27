Thabet Al Tarifi: Sharjah Ruler’s grant stresses attention to all segments of society

Commenting on the announcement of the generous grant, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi has highlighted His Highness's endless efforts that reflect his keenness to meet the needs of several needy citizens, contributing to achieving family stability.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pays great attention to all groups of society, ensuring their happiness and stability, and contributing to building a cohesive and caring community.

Praising His Highness’ generous initiatives and grants, His Excellency has also emphasised that such humanitarian initiatives aim to spread prosperity, ensuring harmonious and happy society.

This announcement came to highlight His Highness’ approval on a proposal to grant qualitative increases as social services benefits for some of the needy families, especially the grant of the social assistance to the household-beneficiaries, aiming to help them manage the household expenses, in the amount of 3 thousand dirhams per month, and raise the social assistance from 7280 to 10280 dirhams per capita.