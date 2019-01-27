Afaf Al Marri: The grant translates Sharjah Ruler’s vision to delight citizens

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri stressed that the generous grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah translates his vision to delight various citizens and all the segments of the society and its categories.

Commenting on the generous gesture, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri stressed that the new grant aims to lessen the burdens of living, raise the standard of living of several needy people, and meet their needs.

Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri has further highlighted the grant’s positive social impact, especially as Sharjah focuses on elderly care, adding that the Department has achieved the electronic connectivity with all concerned parties to ensure that the application will be easily implemented, with the availability of the all the beneficiaries’ data.

Al Marri indicated that the Department conducted a survey on the expenses of small families and their needs. The Department then carried out studies , standard comparisons ,and graphs with all the entities in the other emirates. Accordingly, a proposal was submitted to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as Social support services that target the several needy beneficiaries.