Khawla Al Mulla: Sharjah Ruler’s initiatives are good news for Emiratis to start 2019

Commenting on this special grant, Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla said that this gesture comes to help a category that are likely forgotten by others, whereas they were existing in His Highness’ mind, affirming on the new grant’s positive impact on society.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla said that this gesture will strengthen connection within community members and enhance building social bonds, aiming to achieve the family stability, provide financial support that provides all necessary requirements that ensure a decent life.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla has also highlighted the positive impact of decreasing the burden in families, stressing on the importance of overcoming the challenges they face and the positive effect of strengthening family cohesion, especially that the social assistance come to support the household and bedridden beneficiaries.

This announcement came to highlight His Highness’ approval on a proposal to grant qualitative increases as socially supportive services for some of the needy families, particularly granting the social assistance to the household-beneficiaries, aiming to help them manage the household expenses, in the amount of 3 thousand dirhams per month, and raise the social assistance from 7280 to 10280 dirhams per capita.