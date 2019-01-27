Salem bin Abdulrahman lauds Sharjah Ruler’s approval to increase social benefits

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for this great support which reflects His Highness' personal follow-up to the elderly and all social groups in the Emirate, ensuring to provide a decent life for the Emiratis.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi pointed out that this grant will provide important quality services for the elderly who receive social support. This effort is part of Sharjah’s strategy to support all members of society, enhancing Sharjah's local and international status which has evolved to be uniquely caring of all members of society.

Commenting on the grant, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi has further highlighted the emirate’s achievement and its

great progress to create a friendly environment, that is ideal for the elderly and able to meet the requirements of age-sensitive city standards.

He added that the percentage of standards that are not available has decreased from 8 % to %1, and the percentage of standards that needed to be improved decreased from 40% to 24%, while the available standards increased from 48% to 71%.