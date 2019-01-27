Sharjah Ruler approves qualitative increases for social benefit recipients

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) presented a proposal to increase the value of social support for the social benefit recipients.

During an intervention made via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, (SSSD), has lauded the grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah which promotes the social support services and is defined as follows:

1. Grant the social assistance to the household-beneficiaries, to helping them manage the household expenses, in the amount of 3 thousand dirhams per month, and raise the social assistance from 7280 to 10280 dirhams per capita.

2. Grant the social assistance to the bedridden- beneficiaries of senior citizens and disabled persons who are socially disadvantaged persons, as an alternative to health care, at an estimated cost of 7 million and 200 thousand dirhams.