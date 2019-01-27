Sharjah Education Show offers students a stepping stone to new-age careers

Showcasing higher education programmes in some of the most sought-after disciplines as well as career-oriented professional courses, the 15th International Education Show 2019 will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 30 to Feb 1.

“While disciplines like engineering, business, IT and medical sciences still have the best chances of employment in the UAE and the region, new-age career options are finding takers in large numbers. Being a well-established higher education fair that hosts leading educational institutions from across the globe, the International Education Show offers students an excellent opportunity to meet university representatives and obtain the right information they are looking for,” said His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, ahead of the three-day higher education fair.

Acknowledging this demand, several educational institutions taking part at IES 2019 will be prepared to receive queries on programmes that prepare students for careers in fields such as cloud computing, data science, AR & VR, block chain, artificial intelligence, ethical hacking, IoT, e-retail, app development and social media management, among others.

Besides, the show will also feature a career counselling session on ‘New-age careers and education options in India after grade 12’ by Mr. Prikshit Dhanda, India's leading career coach. The session will be held in association with AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media, which is hosting the concurrent Great India Education Fair.

“The UAE has continued to lead the region in providing quality education, with the diversity of the population in the country pushing both the public and private sector to offer a diversified range of curricula. The influx of international institutions has helped students gain international qualifications without the need of studying abroad. We are happy to note that the International Education Show has been a catalyst to the growth of the education sector in the country,” added His Excellency Al Midfa.

The 15th International Education Show 2019 will feature the widest range of under-graduate, post-graduate, professional and vocational courses in disciplines from medicine to engineering and management to new-age study programmes from more than 100 exhibitors representing leading educational institutional.

It will provide students and their parents direct access to recruitment advisors from leading institutions from the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Germany, Hungary, Lebanon, Egypt, Pakistan and the UAE. Besides academic programmes, students will be able to explore scholarship opportunities at several universities, a host of short-term certificate courses, and career enhancement programmes for working executives.

Being the largest exhibition on studying in India, the Great India Education Fair will feature scores of premier Indian boarding schools, colleges, universities and higher education institutions.

The show will also have an exclusive line-up of educational seminars by leading universities and consultants such as American University of Sharjah, Amity Education, Qadri International Education Consultancy, IMT Dubai, UK College of Business & Computing, Alpha Aviation Academy, Emarati Consultant, Ideas Forever / College Avenue, and Skyline University College, among others.

It will be open to public from 9 am to 2pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm, while exclusive boys timings are from 9 am to 2 pm on January 30 and girls timings are from 9 am to 2 pm on January 31.