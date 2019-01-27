SEDD, Injazat Group sign MOU

It is worth mentioning that the agreement comes within SEDD’s concerns to facilitate business activities, enhance channels of communication with customers, and provide time for businessmen and investors to carry out their transactions with ease.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and His Excellency Salem Khamis Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Injazat Group. The signing ceremony was also attended by a number of officials from the Department of Economic Development.

His Excellency SEDD Chairman said that the service centers are strategic partners of the Department of Economic Development. These centers provide a range of procedures and services that are a key priority in conducting business activities. His Excellency added that the Department is pleased to collaborate with Injazat Group, which will be an important addition to its service providers and an effective contributor to raising the level of efficiency in serving the business community from the public and customers.

Furthermore, His Excellency pointed out that SEDD will provide a package of programs and training courses for the Center's staff, periodic visits to review the efficiency of the Center, and a set of mutual workshops to exchange information on any update on registration procedures and licensing of commercial activities. Such activities include internal memoranda and federal laws and changes in electronic services, through the procedures followed by the Department.

Moreover, the Chairman added that SEDD seeks continuously to enhance excellence in the provision of electronic services with various private sectors. He illustrated that the Department will also collaborate with the service centers to come up with the best solutions and innovative mechanisms for speed and accuracy. In addition, he pointed out that the agreement is one of the ongoing efforts to diversify the services provided by the Department. It is worth mentioning that the number of service centers at which SEDD’s services are offered reached 13 ones.

From his side, Salem Khamis Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Injazat Group, said that Injazat is keen on to strengthen the strategic partnership with SEDD. In addition, it works continuously to expand its centers in Sharjah, which enables dealers to complete their transactions. Also, Injazat helps in providing SEDD’s services according to the best international standards with the skills and expertise capable of dealing with all segments of the public and providing them with all facilities in a manner that is positive and achieves the happiness of the dealers.