Sultan Al Qasimi attends the closing ceremony of Sharjah Film Platform

The platform was launched on January 18 with participation over 140 films from more than 40 countries, which was presented in four locations in Sharjah: Mirage City Cinema, Al Hamra Cinema, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts, and Africa Hall.

The ceremony began with the arrival of the patron of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, where he was received by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of Development at Sharjah Art Foundation, Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and a number of heads departments, members of the Executive Council of Sharjah, sponsors representatives of the platform, and members of the judging committee of Sharjah Film Platform categories.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasim, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation delivered a speech said that the Sharjah Film Platform comes as an annual initiative to showcase films and dedicate works that intersect with the contemporary art.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasim added that this project was from the efforts that began since the Sixth Sharjah Biennale in 2003 and has continued since then to the present day in various programs parallel to the Foundation.

President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation presented the success of the first edition of the Sharjah Film Platform to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, the winners of the first edition awards were announced, which is the Director Mohamed Zeidan received the Best Documentary Film and Director Mai Zayed received the Best Movie Demo.

During the closing ceremony, a documentary film of the most prominent films was screened at the first edition of the Sharjah Film Platform; the winning films with the platform scholarship were also highlighted.

Reflecting the growing importance of film in its work, Sharjah Art Foundation has organised the inaugural edition of Sharjah Film Platform, an annual programme that supports film production in the United Arab Emirates and the region and provides a critical platform for both established and aspiring filmmakers. Sharjah Film Platform has three main components: a curated film programme and award; a programme of talks, workshops and discussions; and a production grant for short films.