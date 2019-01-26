Khadija Al Khaldi Chairman, Mohammed Al Mazroui vice chairman of 7th Youth Parliament

The programme launched under the slogan “Community Service is Leadership”, and is executed under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders.

Held at Sajaya Young Girls of Sharjah’s headquarters, the session saw the attendance of Fatima Mohammed Musharbek, chairman of Sharjah Youth Parliament’s supreme committee, and the participation of the seventh parliament’s 80 members.

The members collectively come from Sharjah Youth, Sajaya, students of second cycle of private and public secondary schools, as well as Sharjah City of Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation and their guardians.

The session viewed a documentary on the participation of Sharjah Youth Parliament members at Youth Parliament Gathering, an event held recently to allow the new members to meet in an informal environment where they could choose the current cycle’s chairman, vice chairman and secretaries.

Following the voting process, Khadija AlKhaldi was elected as chairman, Mohammad Almazroui as vice chairman and Hussein Al Bannai and Jameela Al Zaabi as secretaries.