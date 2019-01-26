SM launches 16th edition of ‘Best Home Garden’ Competition

"The launch of this annual competition to select the most beautiful and innovative home and school gardens in Sharjah is consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that embodies His Highness timeless statement: In front of every house there should be a flower, and on everybody’s face a smile”, a statement that has become a method adopted by the Municipality through the expansion of the establishment of gardens and the spread of green areas in all parts of Sharjah,” Dr. Al Musallam said.

He pointed out that the Municipality aims to enhance the community awareness of the importance of greenery and planting and encouraging individuals and institutions to participate effectively with the municipality in the efforts of greening and landscaping by creating an atmosphere of positive competition among them to improve the gardens of homes and schools, through employing innovative means and scientific methods as well as latest technology in irrigation and agriculture, the use of various shading elements, the exploitation of solar energy, and taking into account the factors of security and safety in gardens.