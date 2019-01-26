Winners of 1st edition of "Volunteer for Sharjah" competition honoured

The award unveiled that the second edition of the Award will be launched in December 2019, under the slogan "Volunteer for the UAE" to open the door to all UAE government, private and public institutions and departments, provided that the initiatives are voluntary inspired by principles of tolerance.

This came during the Sharjah Forum for Voluntary Work launched at the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences Theatre under the titled of "Opportunities and Challenges" with the participation of pioneers of voluntary work from the UAE and the GCC countries.

In a statement, Fatima Moussa Al Bloushi, SAVW executive director, said honouring the winning and participating institutions concurrently with the events of the Sharjah Forum for Voluntary Work stems from the importance of highlighting such initiatives aimed at stimulating and encouraging other institutions as the Forum brings together various voluntary work institutions, groups, and outstanding figures from the UAE and beyond as well as school and university students.