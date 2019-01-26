SCC emphasises the importance of development of ‘Awqaf’ investments

The Council discussed the policy of the Awqaf Department in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Al Marri, Director-General of Awqaf, and other concerned officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chairman of the SCC, Khawla Al Mulla stressed the keenness of the Council to give the Department of Awqaf its due importance in view of its vital tasks of developing, managing, investing and preserving Waqf funds and achieving the conditions and desires of beneficiaries within the limits of legal and Sharia law provisions.

In her speech, Al Mulla underlined the importance of encouraging and urging people of goodness to revive and consolidate the purposes of the Islamic Sharia and its aims through the Waqf, pointing out that the religious endowments in all its varieties have always been a great tributary of the continuation of the movement of science, education and development.

She praised the attention of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continuous support to the Department of Awqaf and its work, as well as the continuous follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) who, she said, have enormous positive impact on supporting the efforts of the Department and its distinguished representatives.

Following Al Mulla’s speech, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the SCC put forward the general subject of discussion of the policy of the Awqa Department. He said that Awqaf Department is dedicated to following up the projects it supervises according to its objectives to develop its social and cultural role as well as enhance its contribution to the continuity of Waqf funding, highlighting its important role in the organising, waqf affairs including finance, investment, development and disbursement of revenue.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Marri, Director General of Awqaf Department, delivered a speech in which he praised the role of the SCC and the attention it attaches to Awqaf Department.

Then, members of the Council intervened in asking questions and giving opinions that contribute to the development of Waqf and encouraging the benefactors to donate to revive the Waqf conduct.

Members also proposed a number of means support Awqaf Department to strengthen its contributions and to link waqf with the principle of corporate social responsibility in the private sector in order to stimulate companies to contribute in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, the chairperson of SCC announced that the next session will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, with the purpose of discussing the Council’s recommendations on the policy of Awqaf Department.