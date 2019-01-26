"Al Sajaa Camp" treats 1,500 workers

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member of the SCI and its Executive Director, said that the camp was implemented for the second time in Al Sajaa area targeted the majority of workers, with general medicine, dentistry, eye examination, diabetes and blood.

He explained that the medical camp aimed to activate health initiatives and deliver medical services to the needy and low-income groups of workers free of charge. Provides health care for the workers, indicating that this will spread health awareness among citizens and residents, to learn how to deal with self-health and to recognise the importance of periodic examination, and the discovery of serious diseases through the examination provided by the Charity through the medical team.

Bin Khadem pointed out that the participation of sponsors in this camp is an important factor in the service of health work, and the development and empowerment of charity work, resulting in an exchange of experiences to ensure the continuation of such camps, which eased the therapeutic spending on many segments. Explaining that the medical camps provided by the Charity has become a clear imprint in the fields of charity work, and follow the footsteps of parents and founders in the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance to make the Emirate of the UAE unique in this aspect, creating happiness and spreading good among people.

Bin Khadem concluded, that the Charity is looking for the development of health and medical work projects, noting that the Board of Directors is working from time to time to produce the medical camps from the self-experience, as well as technical and administrative aspects to avoid any shortcomings that may occur in the various camps, stressing the success of the camp from the reality of the medical services provided and the dedication of the participating doctors and to stand on the therapeutic process with accuracy and honesty, in addition to the professional work of the members of the Charity in dealing with beneficiaries.