‘Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah’ competition attracts 1000 contestants

This year’s competition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnesses a great response in all categories of the competition in light of the high numbers of registered and enrolled in the tests.

Through its organisation of the competition for the past twenty years so far, the Establishment has been seeking to continue its goal of consolidating virtuous Islamic values and motivating the younger generations of males and females to adhere to their religion and to realise their duties towards their Islamic faith and mission.

The competition also aims to establish the spirit of competing in the memorisation of the Holy Quran and encouraging people to give more effort and time to recite the holy Book and pay more attention to the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him) besides honouring outstanding memorisers of the Koran and Prophet’s Hadith.

The tests in the various categories of the competition, which began Thursday evening at the Establishment’s headquarters, will continue to be held over the course of three weeks.

Dr. Salem Al Doubi chairs the jury of the competition with Mohammed Fathi and Khaled Mohammed Issa as members.