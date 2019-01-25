Sharjah Ruler: AUS is moving according to an ambitious strategic plan

He pointed out that all that the university needs are pursued through the specialised committees, especially at the level of the students for whom the university seeks to create all forms of comfort to develop them and their levels.

This came during the speech His Highness delivered at the AUS Alumni Association’s ceremony, Thursday at the main AUS campus where more than 3500 alumnae and alumni gathered.

Welcoming the audience, His Highness expressed happiness and pride at being at AUSAA. He said: "We are sure that you are proud to be part of the American University of Sharjah, and we are proud of you,too, because the success of this university is not only due to the effort we are doing, or those of your professors, and the university administration, but you are the ones who did this, you who before you entered this university, you were in your schools an example of hardworking and well behaved students; elite students compete to join the AUS.”

Referring to AUS’ keenness to provide and meet all students’ needs, His Highness said: "This university has a council, which is unlike other councils, and it discusses all the small and big details in the university beginning with the facilities through to even the high scientific planning. A special committee is allocated to each.”

In his speech, His Highness announced the adoption of the ambitious strategic plan of the American University of Sharjah, which consists of four items: The first is that the university is at a distinct level in terms of Curricula outputs which we must maintain in the course of time. The second is achieving the sustainability of this university; plans have been set in this regard. The third is that the university has extracurricular activities other than teaching or learning including communication with the community and concluding many agreements with a number of institutions. Finally, supporting and enhancing scientific research through the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

His Highness pointed to the importance and philosophy of the existence of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park as part of the AUS campus. Addressing the graduates, in this context, His Highness said: "If you came to the western side of the university, you will observe much activity in the place where technology and innovation exist.” The proximity of the Park gives the students, when they graduate, the opportunity to find the places of scientific research of the big companies, he added, urging students to visit this large complex.

He advised graduates to pursue their higher studies and to be good messengers of the university outside, expressing pride and confidence that the tree of learning whose roots are in the AUS campus still bears fruits.

Recalling the challenges that the AUS has experienced in its opening stages, His Highness noted the development of students' levels through follow-up efforts and attention. He said that in the early years, a big number of students were sent away; in one of the years around 390 students were rejected, which is big number. Ever since, things have changed due to our intensive attention following up all details and providing all means of comfort and activities.

His Highness concluded his speech wishing the graduates more progress and success.

Chancellor of American University of Sharjah, Dr. Björn Kjerfve also delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his wise vision which has taken the AUS to higher ranks as a distinguished scientific and research centre.

“I would like you to think about the University's support for you and to take advantage of what it offers you to develop your professional life. Simultaneously, I would like you to think about what you can do for the University and its support. I invite you to contribute to the University Scholarship Fund, which is used to support students who have chosen to follow your steps in seeking knowledge,” Dr. Björn Kjerfve added.

Speaking about AUS support for its students, Dr. Björn Kjerfve said that the University provides its students with scholarships and support its graduates.

Before the end of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from the AUSAA in recognition of his support for the University and the Association. The gift is a 3-D plaque on which parts of His Highness’ speech at SAA 2015 ceremony were drawn in artistic line.

His Highness then honoured members of AUSAA and the sponsors of the ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed a visual display of lights on the AUS main building embodying the goals, values and achievements of the University and the Alumni Association over the last 22 years.